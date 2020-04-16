LOWERY, Louise Milby, 88, of Tappahannock, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Magnolia Manor, Warsaw. She was a native of King and Queen County and a polio survivor at the age of 25. She retired after 28 years from Raytheon-Autometric as a Quality Assurance Manager. She was an active member of Beale Memorial Baptist Church and The Woman's Club of Essex County, where she served as President. She also volunteered at the Riverside Tappahannock Hospital for 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ozy Jefferson "O.J." Lowery; her sister, Frances Goode of Gloucester; and brother, William Garland Milby Jr. of King and Queen. She is survived by her son, Jerome Milby "Mel" Lowery (Carol) of Gloucester; her daughter, Peggy A. Downey (Bill) of Stafford; her sister, Betty Noble (Y.K) of Newport News; her granddaughters, Megan Downey of Manassas, Karen Downey of Stafford; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Orchard Assisted Living and her caregivers. Interment will be in Essex Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beale Memorial Baptist Church.View online memorial
