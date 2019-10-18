LOWMAN, David Thomas III, 62, of Chester, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in West Virginia, Richmond was his home base. Growing up, he served in his father's churches and developed a deep love for all people, especially children. He felt strongly about feeding the hungry. Dave was a standout in baseball and basketball in high school and had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played USSSA softball and developed close friendships there. As a sports agent specializing in marketing, he promoted professional sports players, especially those in the NFL. A longtime member of the Touchdown Club, he believed in recognizing prep athletes for their education and athletic achievements. Dave had an encyclopedic knowledge of baseball, football and basketball. His sense of humor and ability to connect with people anywhere were valued attributes whether he was in Ireland, Italy, Hawaii or home. Dave was an attentive son, a cherished partner, treasured brother, beloved father, stepfather and G-Daddy, as well as precious friend. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Jean Lowman; siblings, Sarah Martin and Phillip and Debbie Lowman; his partner of 20 years, Maureen Leister; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Scott Roberts, their children, Greysen and Ella Roberts, as well as her children, Kaylee and James Thomas Farmer; his stepchildren, Matt and Talia Leister, Alex and grandchildren, Lili and EJ Leister, Samantha Leister, Rachel and Will Turanchik; nieces, Morgan and Kendal Ellis and Madeline Lowman; and nephew, Steven Lowman. A service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Colonial Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Touchdown Club at www.richmondtdclub.com. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial