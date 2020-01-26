LOWRY, Diane M., 72, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was retired from A.H. Robins and a member of Shalom Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Keith Lowry; children, Michelle Barkley, Micheal McAnally, Josh Lowry (Natalia) and Josie Barkley; grandchildren, Maleki, Ellie and Mila; and great-grandchildren, Aurora and Nevaeh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jose Acosta; and her brother, Ronnie Barker. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
