LOWRY, Norman Page "Jack," 95, of Petersburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born at Lewis Ginter Estates and was raised in the Bloomdale section of Lakeside. He was a retired agent for 33 years with the Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company. Mr. Lowry was preceded in death by his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, Gladys; his parents, John and Lillian Lowry; brother, Clyde "Tootie" Lowry and his wife, Shirley. Norman was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, he was also a charter member of the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department and was the charter chief of the same department. Norman was a past member of Petersburg Lodge #15 and a 70-year Mason. He also served as past commander of Colonial Heights American Legion Post 284 and was a member for 45 years. Norman is survived by daughters, Diane Sutton and Carolyn Wood (Larry); grandsons, James Jarratt (Tammy) and Michael Wray (Sandra); two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Destiny Jarratt, all whom he dearly loved and cherished; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mr. Lowry served as a radio operator in the Naval Armed Guard from 1943 to 1946 aboard a Tanker sailing to South America, North Africa, Italy, France, England and Russia. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.View online memorial