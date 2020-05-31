LOWRY-RUTH, Rebecca Blevins, 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years, Thomas C. Lowry; her second husband of two years, George Herman Ruth; and her brother, Al Blevins. She is survived by her children, Tom, Traci Brickey and Jeff (Lisa); grandchildren, C.J., Ronnie, Robbie, Tyler, Carter, Riley and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Rosalie and Ryleigh; siblings, Mary Lowry, Gail Goodman and Wayne Sharpe; and many nieces and nephews. She was dedicated to her community, spending many years in the Hanover County Transportation department. Rebecca was a member for many years at Chapel Church of Christ in Montpelier, Va. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A family graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 16470 Old Ridge Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Masks will be required and social distancing restrictions will be in place. Due to these restrictions the family is providing video streaming of the service on the Woody Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/woodyatlee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.View online memorial
