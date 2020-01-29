LOYALL, Anthony "Tony," of Sandston, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Robin Loyall; brother, Neil Turner (Bonnie); nephew, Evan Turner; niece, Katelyn Turner; brother-in-law, Butch Ovens (Julie) of Bradenton, Florida; mother-in-law, Mildred Ovens of Petersburg; stepmother, Mary Lee Loyall; and too many friends to list. Tony served in the Virginia Air National Guard for 32 years and retired in 2008. He then worked for Henrico County Public Schools for 12 years as an Instructional Assistant at the ACE Center at Highland Springs. He also proudly volunteered at the Henrico Theatre. All of Robin and Tony's children have four legs and a tail and they miss Daddy greatly. Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Westhunt Baptist Church, 3801 West End Drive, Henrico, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Richmond Animal Care and Control, 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
