LOYALL, Mary Lee Cox, 93, of Sandston, went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul Leo Messer and Georgie Thaggard Messer; and was preceded in death by her first husband of 40 years, Wallace G. Cox Sr. She was also predeceased by her second husband of 15 years, Alfred M. Loyall. Mary Lee is survived by her children, Wallace Glenn Cox Jr. (Linda), Janet Cox Benson (John); four grandsons, four great-grandchildren; and her longstanding caregiver and devoted friend, Brenda Olgers. Her surviving family and friends will miss her sense of humor, strength of character and incredible spirit. She loved life, enjoyed traveling and going to her place on the river. Mary Lee was also very proud of the fact that both her son and son-in-law graduated from Virginia Military Institute, making her a proud VMI mom. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years, of which she was the Past Grand Matron in Virginia from 1986 to 1987 and was a longtime member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and most recently, Black Creek Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Mary Lee will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Park with a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
