LOYD, Edward Mark, 79, of Richmond, Va., passed away November 29, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 22, 1940, to the late Henry and Eula Loyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James L. Loyd. Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Loyd; son, Mark Christopher Loyd; daughter-in-law, Alice Loyd; granddaughter, Lillian Jane Loyd; sister, Betty Anne Guynn and husband, Victor; and three nephews, Justin Loyd and Kevin and Jason Guynn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. In memory of Ed and his love of baseball, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite youth baseball organization or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com.View online memorial