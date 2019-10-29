LUCAS, Earl Harris Jr. 94, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, as a result of melanoma cancer. Born in Washington, Ga., he was the first of five children born of Earl Harris Lucas and Lucy Ray Lucas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Tucker Lucas; son, Scott Walker Lucas; and infant daughter, Tamara Lucas. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lucas (Reed); son, Timothy Harris Lucas (Ellen); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He graduated from the (then) Boys Tech High School in Atlanta, Ga., and entered Georgia Tech at the age of 17 in 1942. While in his freshman year, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served primarily with the 102nd Division in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. The European War ended with his unit at the Elle River approximately 60 km from Berlin. After returning from military service he re-entered Georgia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management. He immediately went to work for General Cable Corp., where he became Vice President in the New York City Headquarters. He joined Reynolds Metals Co. in Richmond in 1973 and was elected Vice President and the Division GM, he retired in 1987. His early business assignments required living in Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham, Tampa, Stamford, Summit and Richmond. He was an active member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Goochland for over 40 years. He helped organize Habitat for Humanity of Goochland and served as the first president. He was appointed to various county boards and had other activities, including raising beef cattle and serving as a director of Primary Corp. (now part of Kinder Morgan). He was also a 30-year member of the Hermitage Country Club and served as a director. He was a wonderful, compassionate and caring man, and he will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthew's Lane, Henrico, Va. 23233, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew's, Habitat for Humanity of Goochland or the Goochland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company #3.View online memorial
