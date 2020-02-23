LUCAS, Virginia R., 79, of Quinton, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James S. Lucas. Left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Hopewell Baptist Church cemetery, 5061 Hopewell Baptist Rd., New Kent, Va. 23124. The family would like to issue a special thanks to Virginia's extended family of Hopewell Baptist Church and her close friends; your love and support is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, (804) 932-4906.View online memorial
