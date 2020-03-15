LUCIA, Donald Charles, 92, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne Perfater Lucia; four children, Amy S. Lucia of Gaithersburg, Md., Anne Marie Lucia of Richmond, Va., Andrew D. Lucia of Piqua, Ohio and Allen M. Lucia (Beverly) of Lewisville, N.C.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donald was a devout Catholic, WWII veteran, a 35-year employee of the federal government in Washington, D.C. and 16 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 20
The Family Will Receive Friends
Friday, March 20, 2020
9:00AM
9:00AM
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
Guaranteed delivery before the The Family Will Receive Friends begins.
Mar 20
Memorial Mass
Friday, March 20, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…