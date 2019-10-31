LUCK, True Farr, our mother, passed away after battling several health-related issues on Monday, October 28, 2019. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she relentlessly supported our dreams and modeled the importance of sharing your gifts with others. Mom was born on November 9, 1933, in Roanoke, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, True and John A. Farr; sister, Cynthia Farr Williamson; brother, John Alderson Farr; and nephews, John and Lee Williamson. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Charles Samuel Luck III; her daughters, Cynthia Luck Haw (Shep) and Terrell Luck Harrigan (Elliott); and her son, Charles "Charlie" Samuel Luck IV (Lisa). She is also survived by the greatest joys of her life, her eight grandchildren - Charles and Claiborne Haw, True, Elise and Ravenel Harrigan, Richard (Jenna), Sarah and Margaret Luck; and her faithful four-legged companion, LuLu. Mom's quality of life was greatly enhanced by the love and care of Alana Meusa, Connie Spilman, George Gordon, Vanessa Jackson, Constance Rosser-Hawkins, Shondel Samuels and many others. Thank you all for your endless love, patience and commitment. Throughout her life, Mom truly understood the act of giving. She was an active volunteer and visionary for various local organizations and had a passion for the arts. She shared her energy through board involvement with the Institute of Contemporary Art at VCU, SPARC, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Council. Her heart was also drawn to support children and education within our community. She served as Richmond's Christmas Mother in 2006, as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Richmond, Children's Hospital of Richmond, St. Christopher's School Board of Trustees and Collegiate School Board of Trustees. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Women's Club, The Junior League of Richmond and a volunteer for Goochland Meals on Wheels. Mom was extremely driven and always held herself and others accountable to high expectations. She regularly encouraged us to "do our best" - she never did things halfway! Her commitments were purposeful, selective and received her full energy and focus. In 1955, Mom married the love of her life, Charles Samuel Luck III. Together they built a partnership that became the foundation of our family over the course of their 64-year marriage. Mom placed her husband, children and grandchildren as the top priority in her life. She was extremely supportive of our passions and interests and poured her life into our well-being. Her grandchildren could count on "Tootie" attending their games and performances - often arriving early to serve as their greatest cheerleader, mentor and encourager. Over the years, Mom enjoyed actively supporting our family business, Luck Companies. Mom was Dad's confidant and thought partner, actively helping to shape the future direction of our business, ultimately creating opportunity for our associates and communities. Together, Mom and Dad carried an amazing ability to connect with others through building meaningful relationships, and enjoyed networking at company and industry related events, as well as within the community. Mom lived her life with intentionality, displaying strength and grit, always clear on her position - never shying away from offering her advice! She was quick to think outside of the box displaying creativity and a natural curiosity. She found energy in traveling around the world. Planning our family trips stimulated her curiosity and opened our awareness to the cultures, religions and ways of life that were different than our own. She relied on her deep faith and reached out to God regularly for support and direction. Her inner strength and positivity were unwavering, allowing her to overcome multiple battles with cancer and serving as inspiration to others fighting the same horrible disease. In recent years, declining mobility did not keep her from participating in activities that she loved. She would regularly say, "If you rest, you'll rust" and found joy in the small things like defining her own fashion statement by adding silk floral decorations on her walker. Our mom, "Our Queen"- known for ruling the roost - you played an integral role in our family, our company and our community. We will miss you dearly and will always remember your impact. -- Cynthia Luck Haw, Terrell Luck Harrigan and Charlie Samuel Luck IV A memorial service will be held 2 p.m Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 or VCU Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), 601 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
