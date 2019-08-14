LUCK, Virginia Carter Swearengin, 98, of Sandston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Rolland Swearengin and Edward M. Luck Jr; two daughters, Virginia Swearengin Matthews Motley, Cora Ella Swearengin Hall; four grandchildren, Sharon, Michael and James Swearengin Jr. and Alan H. Matthews Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Toler; three sons, James A. Swearengin (Cheryl), Eugene Marshall Luck (Nina), Edward Wayne Luck (Martha); son-in-law, Dennis W. Hall; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Virginia was born in Bath County, Va., to William Howard Carter and Ella Conley Carter on May 10, 1921, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a devoted mother, wife and Nana, and her family was her top priority. She was well loved by all who knew her. She loved people, life, birds, roses and loved to travel. She suffered from Alzheimer's and fought a long and courageous battle for 12 years, but still had a smile, laugh and twinkle in those blue eyes that would melt your heart. Special thanks to Medi Hospice (Alan and Dixie), Care Advantage, Dr. Jordan Sayles, caregivers, Melanie, Carla, Deborah and Cameron and to Mechanicsville Medical Center for the support and love given to Linda during her mother's illness. As a family we feel incredibly blessed that our mother was in our lives for so many years. We love you very much. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial