LUCY, Calvin Tompkins Jr., age 93, died on April 24, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19, at St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Va. He was born August 17, 1926 at Hygea Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Tompkins Lucy Sr. (a WRVA and national radio broadcasting pioneer); his mother, Kathleen Seelinger Baseler Lucy; sister, Bettie Lucy Cox and brother-in-law, James Bernard Cox Jr.; adopted son, James Christian Lucy and wife, Eula Elizabeth Osborne Randall Lucy. Calvin is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Graham Lucy Wilkins, Charlotte Allen Lucy Roberts (Jim); and son, Calvin T. Lucy III (Elizabeth Holt, Graham Wright). Also surviving are grandchildren, Karen Patricia Wilkins Lynne (Andy), Rebecca Kathryn Wilkins Henderson (Douglas), Jeffrey Thomas Wilkins (Carly), Joshua Graham Hale Mott; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Callom Lynne, Lucy Helen Lynne, Madeline Kathryn Henderson, Sophie Eileen Henderson, Floyd Durward Wilkins and Murray Homer Wilkins. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Barbara Lynn Randall Mitchell (William), Gail Elizabeth Randall Aspinwall (William) and Lori Rae Randall Phillips (Jon); as well as stepgrandchildren, Matthew William Mitchell, (Valerie), Katelyn Mitchell Lord (Colin), Molly Kennedy Wear and Emily Schuyler Phillips. Calvin was educated in Richmond City and Henrico County public schools, becoming John Marshall High School's 1943 Class Historian and Honor Society President, graduating in June, 1943. He enrolled in Electrical Engineering at the V.P.I. Richmond Extension in July, 1943 and was inducted into the U.S. Navy on January 26, 1945. He served aboard the U.S.S. Denver as an Electronic Technician until his discharge on August 6, 1946. Re-enrolling at V.P.I. in September 1946 under the G.I. Bill of Rights, he returned to the Va. Tech Cadet Corps., graduating in July 1948 with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Option. During the Vietnam War, Calvin was appointed to serve as a member of Selective Service Draft Board #56 (North Richmond), serving until the Selective Service System was ended. As an Electrical Engineer, with an FCC Commercial First-Class Radio-Telephone Operator's License, Calvin was employed October, 1949 by Dominion Va. Power (then VEPCO). There, starting as a Mobile Radio Technician, he worked through a variety of engineering/operations/executive positions, helping pioneer VEPCO's first IT Dept. and engineering many computer systems. He retired May 31, 1988 from Dominion's Telecommunications Dept., after 39 and a half total years of service. A "fixer - jack of all trades" he enjoyed photography, woodworking, personal computers, civic work, politics, birding and gardening. With much classmate assistance, he organized the later-year JMHS class of 1943 reunions through the 70th in 2013, finally donating all class records to The Richmond Valentine Museum. Due to current Covid-19 precautions, a memorial service at Huguenot Road Baptist Church is being planned in Calvin's birthday month of August, with interment to be private. For further information, email son, Tom (tbirdlucy@gmail.com). In lieu of flowers, Calvin requested that donations be made to the Virginia Tech Cadet Corps, payable to the Virginia Tech Foundation, noted as a memorial to "Calvin T. Lucy, Jr." The mailing address is: Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Advancement, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, Va. 24061. To make an online donation, please go to give.to.vt@vt.edu. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, especially the Palliative Care nurses. Their loving presence brought him peace and made our absence, due to Covid-19, much more bearable.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
