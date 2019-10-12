LUCY, Elton Alexander, age 96, of Lake Gaston-Henrico, N.C. and Emporia, Va., passed away October 9, 2019. The son of Charlie Lear Lucy and Daisy Browder Lucy, Elton was born September 18, 1923, and raised in Lawrenceville, Virginia. On February 11, 1943, he married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Baird Lucy. They had 65 happy years together until her death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph Gilbert Lucy and Emory Lear Lucy; and a sister, Phyllis Lucy Daniel. He is survived by his son, Gerald W. Lucy of Lawrenceville; and his daughter, Glenda Lucy Pope and her husband, Linwood, of Emporia, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lin Pope, Charles Pope and his wife, Tina, all of Emporia, Jeremy Lucy and his wife, Angie, of Dolphin, Va. and Daisy Lucy Cary and her husband, Tommy, of Liberty, Texas. Great-grandchildren are Emily Pope, Carter Pope, Allie Pope, Charlie Pope, Meredith Lucy, Abbie Grace Lucy, River Lucy, Sadie Cary and Rock Cary. He is also survived by a niece, June Lucy Spurlock of Reno, Nevada; and a nephew, Danny Hale Daniel of Courtland, Va. Elton worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1961 to 1985, serving as Assistant Postmaster in Emporia, Va. and as Postmaster in Lawrenceville, Va. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Gasburg, Va., where he was an Honorary Lifetime Elder, Chairman of the finance committee and Treasurer of his Sunday school class. During World War II, he served in the Army Transportation Corps aboard the hospital ships USAHA Louis A. Milne and USS Chateau Therry. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 175 Ankum Road, Gasburg, Va. There will be a reception following the service in the Family Life Building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Pleasant Hill Christian Church. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial