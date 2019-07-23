LUCY, Eula Osborne Randall, 91, of Midlothian, Va., died July 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Calvin T. Lucy Jr.; daughters, Lynn Randall Mitchell (Bill), Gail Randall Aspinwall (Bill), Lori Randall Phillips (Jon); grandchildren, Matthew Mitchell (Valerie), Katelyn Mitchell Lord (Colin), Molly Wear and Emily Phillips; and stepchildren, Kathie Lucy Wilkins, Tom Lucy (Beth) and Charlotte Lucy Roberts (Jim). Eula is also survived by a number of relatives, including special nieces and nephews, John Osborne (Lynn), Marie Osborne Taney (Wayne), Sharon Call Laslie (Don), Faye Call and Marvin Waldrop. She was predeceased by the father of her children, Raymond W. Randall; her parents, John and Mollie Osborne; all nine of her siblings; and special nephews, Jim Osborne (Bea) and Jack Farmer (Geraldine). Eula graduated from Thomas Dale High School the day after D-Day in June 1944 at the age of 16 and worked at Bellwood Army Supply Depot until WWII ended. She served as secretary to the Honorable W. Marshall King, judge with the State Corporation Commission. After starting a family, she returned to the business world in the 1960s, where she accomplished a number of firsts as a woman in the moving and storage industry. She was the first successful sales woman in that business in the Richmond area, the first woman in Virginia to become a "Certified Moving Consultant" and the first female in the history of Allied Van Lines to be elected as a Nationwide Roundtable Chairman. Eula was a member of several business clubs and served on the boards of the Sales & Marketing and Export-Import Clubs. She was a past member of the Women's Committee of the Richmond Symphony (now RSOL), which helped host the symphony's guest artists. She was a longtime member of Salisbury Country Club. A lifelong Republican, Eula remained actively engaged with the Chesterfield County Republicans for decades. One of her great joys was the opportunity to visit President George W. Bush in the Oval Office of the White House, thanks to her daughter who served in his gubernatorial and presidential administrations. A memorial service at Huguenot Road Baptist Church is planned for Friday, August 16, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. Eula requested any memorial contributions go to benefit the church at 10525 W. Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. Burial services will be private.View online memorial