LUDWIG, Jean M. (nee Keenan), age 85, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Tonawanda, N.Y., passed away on March 31, 2020. Survived by a loving husband of 65 years, Charles Ludwig ("Chuck," "Charlie"); dearest mother of Debbie (Bill) Vara, Cheryl (Steve) Tricoli, Lynn (Mike) Zotara; loving grandmother of Derrick (Rachel) Vara, Justin (Gena) Vara, Carl (Karen) Nocera, Rick (Rena) Nocera, Heather (Dan) Fuhrman, Michael (Lindsey) Schlecht; great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Greta Gleason, Patricia Giancarlo, late Raymond Keenan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed! A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Share online condolences at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

