LUDWIG, Jean M. (nee Keenan), age 85, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Tonawanda, N.Y., passed away on March 31, 2020. Survived by a loving husband of 65 years, Charles Ludwig ("Chuck," "Charlie"); dearest mother of Debbie (Bill) Vara, Cheryl (Steve) Tricoli, Lynn (Mike) Zotara; loving grandmother of Derrick (Rachel) Vara, Justin (Gena) Vara, Carl (Karen) Nocera, Rick (Rena) Nocera, Heather (Dan) Fuhrman, Michael (Lindsey) Schlecht; great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Greta Gleason, Patricia Giancarlo, late Raymond Keenan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed! A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Share online condolences at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…