LUMPKIN, Charles N. "Butch," 62, of New Kent, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary Jane Adams; and mother-in-law, Frances Sawyer. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Sawyer Lumpkin; daughter, Katie Lumpkin; brother, Linwood (Sheila) Lumpkin; many in-laws, an abundance of nieces and nephews; and loved one, Doris Jessie. Butch worked as a Labor Foreman for Henrico Parks & Recreation and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.