LUMPKIN, James G. "Punky," 81, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Harriet Lumpkin, by his side. Punky spent most of his life contributing to the improvement of the mental health systems in the state of Virginia and served as Chairman of the Virginia State Health board for 10 years. This cause was very dear to him since his eldest son, Jay, had been born with a severe mental handicap. Punky had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. After graduating from the University of Richmond, he enrolled in the Army National Guard. He also owned a men's custom clothing store. He was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club for 50 years and was an avid golfer. He was President of the Chesterfield County basketball association for 25 years, served on the Board of Camp Baker and St. Joseph's Villa and worked at Equitable Insurance Company for 30 years. He enjoyed numerous family vacations at his favorite beach on Siesta Key, Florida. Punky was kind, loving and a very giving man. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Harriet Lumpkin; and their loving beagle Ms. Maryland; son and daughter-in-law, West and Jeanie Lumpkin; grandson, Christopher Lumpkin. In lieu of flowers and/or gifts, we would ask for a donation in his honor to Camp Baker at SOAR 365, 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES LUMPKIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.