LUMPKIN, Jean Marie Foster, was born on September 5, 1925, and died peacefully on April 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her father and mother, James Edward Foster Sr. and Helen Siewers Foster; and by her sisters, Helen Foster and Anne Foster Kelleher. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, the Hon. James Michael Lumpkin of Henrico; by her son, Edward Benedict Lumpkin; daughter-in-law, Erin Tilley Lumpkin; and grandchildren, Sallie Bryan and Edward Benedict Jr., all of Richmond; by her sister, Barbara Foster Warner (husband, Donald Sr.) of Williamsburg; and by her brother, James Edward Foster Jr. (wife, Jane) of Henrico. Jean was a lifelong Richmond resident, who was born at 609 West Cary Street and grew up on Floyd Avenue in the Fan District. She attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg before entering the workforce, including jobs with Bausch & Lomb and Battle, Neal, Harris, Minor & Williams (now McGuireWoods LLP). After marrying Jim on February 4, 1967, and adopting their son, Eddie, in March 1970, Jean became a devoted homemaker. She was also active in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, having served on the Parish Council of Saint Benedict Catholic Church. The family extends its gratitude to all of Jean's caregivers at St. Mary's Woods, Home Instead Senior Care and At Home Health & Hospice Care. In light of recent events, a memorial service will be held at a later date, but you may share a memory now at www.blileys.com. If inclined, a memorial gift may be made to Children's Home Society of Virginia, 4200 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230, chsva.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…