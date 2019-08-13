LUMPKIN, Robert "Bobby" Ellis, 82, of N. Chesterfield, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born May 10, 1937. He was the son of the late Harvey and Hilda Lumpkin. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Todd Lumpkin; and sister, Dorothy Crump. He is survived by his loving wife, Inez W. Lumpkin; daughter, Wendy (Lenny) Wright; stepdaughter, Crystal Bray; stepson, Clifton (Sandra) Bray; granddaughter, Chasity (Junior) Maybush; grandson, Chad Wright; great-grandsons, Kyle and Cody Maybush; great-granddaughter, Serenity Wright; stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Kameron and Natalie; and brother, Horace (Rosemary) Lumpkin. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Shady Grove Church cemetery, 8209 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buford Road Baptist Building fund.View online memorial