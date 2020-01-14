LUMPKIN, Walter Earl "Whitey," 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Raymond and Cora Bragg Lumpkin; and brother, Harry Lee Lumpkin. He is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene Jenkins Lumpkin; two daughters, Pamela G. Lumpkin and Tammy L. Booth (Aaron); very special and loving granddaughter, Emily Booth; two brothers, Raymond G. Lumpkin (Phyllis) and R. David Lumpkin (Bonnie); as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Walter was a retired firefighter with the City of Richmond Fire Department, having served for 18 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved deer and turkey hunting. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Gethsemane Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
