LUNSFORD, Gary Wayne, 53, of Jetersville, Va., and formerly of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019. He was the son of the late James Calvin Lunsford. He is survived by his mother, Wavel Rice Lunsford; his siblings, Pat Finney (George), James Lynwood Lunsford, Penny Godsey (David), Wilma St. John (Roger), Karen Allen (Victor) and Kathy Shaw (Chris); 15 nephews and seven nieces. Gary was a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by all that knew his kind nature and gentle heart. Graveside memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. in the Belfast Baptist Church cemetery, 2169 Bible Road, Crewe, Va. 23930. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to St. Jude in memory of Gary, https://www.stjude.org.