LUPINI, Belardino, 90, of Midlothian, Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He dedicated his life in the service of others, body and soul, as a physician and ordained deacon in the Catholic Church. Belardino is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lupini; his five children, Frank Lupini, Maria Taylor, Paul Lupini, Caroline Clause and Chris Lupini; 15 grandchildren, Paul, Isabella, Caroline, David, Christina, William, Jason, Marina, Gabriel, Bernard, Timothy, Tara, Caroline, Angelina and Francesca; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Owen and David. Friends may visit from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the Church of the Epiphany. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Church of the Epiphany, Outreach Ministries.View online memorial