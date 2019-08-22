LURRY, Darryl, age 51, of Richmond, departed this life August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vanessa L. Upshaw. He is survived by his wife, Ardrina Lurry; one daughter, La'Keshia Lee; one grandson, Ja'Kei Butler; father, Ellis Beverly (Peggy); grandfather, James Lurry Sr.; three sisters, Adria Savannah, Anitra Julien and Keeya Beverly; two brothers, Keelyn Beverly Sr. and James Upshaw Jr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial