LUTZ, Doris Gilman, 98, of Henrico, passed away August 7, 2019. She was born to parents, Lemuel Franklin and Ella Jones Gilman of Hanover, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Lutz; brother, Lemuel Franklin Gilman Jr.; sisters, Edith G. Cannon, Sue G. Miltz, Alice G. Meredith, Elsie G. LaFon, Lucy G. Lignian and Lula G. Bowles. She is survived by her two sons, William "Bill" Lutz (Mary) of Glen Allen and Dennis Lutz (Nancy) of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Kimberly Gibson of Henrico, Sheryl Sylvia (Ray) of Glen Allen, Bryan Lutz (Ashley) of Purcellville, Va., Andy Lutz (Jill) of Richmond and Catherine Medlin (John) of Greensboro, N.C.; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lutz was a longtime member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Women's Circle and participated for many years in the Meals on Wheels Ministry. The family appreciates the care provided and would like to thank the aides at Brookdale West End along with the social workers, nurses, chaplains and caregivers of Asera Care Hospice, most specifically Sarah Allen. The family is also extremely thankful and eternally grateful to Deanna Dolan who was Doris' caregiver, advocate and friend who helped her and the family during the last three years of her journey on earth and for her granddaughter, Sutherlynn, who brought a ray of sunshine to Doris and all residents at Brookdale during her monthly visits. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lakeside United Methodist Church.