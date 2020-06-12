LYELL, John C., passed away June 10, 2020. He was born July 6, 1926, in Westmoreland County, Va., and was preceded in death by his wife, Regina N. Lyell; and his daughter, Ursula Robertson. John served in the Army during World War II. He worked at The Wm. Byrd Barber Shop for over 60 years. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or a charity of your choice. www.bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
