LYMAN, Joseph "Joe" Sr., age 90, passed away on February 14, 2020. Son of Albert and Eunice (Hogwood) Lyman, Joe graduated from Petersburg High School in 1947. He earned a master's degree in music education from Virginia Commonwealth University. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Nugent, in 1959. He served a total of 41 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, 30-plus of those years with the 80th Division as its band director and a company commander. An avid musician, he was both a band director for the Dinwiddie Public Schools, as well as a member and assistant conductor of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. He was a Master Mason and a proud member of Powhatan Starke Lodge No. 124 in Petersburg. Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Carolyn Mowery (Dave) and Margaret Spivey (Larry); son, Joseph (Kim); grandchildren, Whit Spivey, Allison Marchiano (Anthony), Riley Lyman, Mason Lyman and Cooper Lyman; and great-granddaughter, Polly Marchiano. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nelson Kirk and Albert; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hartman. His family would like to thank the staff at Dunlop House and Care Advantage for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, Colonial Heights, Va., on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. A life celebration reception will happen directly following the memorial service.View online memorial
