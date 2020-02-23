LYMAN, JOSEPH "JOE"

LYMAN, Joseph "Joe" Sr., age 90, passed away on February 14, 2020. Son of Albert and Eunice (Hogwood) Lyman, Joe graduated from Petersburg High School in 1947. He earned a master's degree in music education from Virginia Commonwealth University. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Nugent, in 1959. He served a total of 41 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, 30-plus of those years with the 80th Division as its band director and a company commander. An avid musician, he was both a band director for the Dinwiddie Public Schools, as well as a member and assistant conductor of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. He was a Master Mason and a proud member of Powhatan Starke Lodge No. 124 in Petersburg. Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Carolyn Mowery (Dave) and Margaret Spivey (Larry); son, Joseph (Kim); grandchildren, Whit Spivey, Allison Marchiano (Anthony), Riley Lyman, Mason Lyman and Cooper Lyman; and great-granddaughter, Polly Marchiano. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nelson Kirk and Albert; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hartman. His family would like to thank the staff at Dunlop House and Care Advantage for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, Colonial Heights, Va., on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. A life celebration reception will happen directly following the memorial service.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH LYMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.