LYNCH, ROBERT "BOB"

LYNCH, Robert Lee "Bob," passed away on May 18, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Virginia. He was a prime example of the Greatest Generation. Born in Long Beach, California on October 7, 1925, he grew up during the Great Depression, served in World War II in France in 1944 in the 121st Infantry Regiment until being seriously wounded in the battle of Hurtgen Forest. In characteristic good humor, he described himself as fortunate, as he was wounded early in the months-long battle and thus missed the miserable weather that later afflicted Allied soldiers. As a youth in West Virginia, he was a standout student, being one of the winners in the first Westinghouse Science Talent Search in 1942, an event commemorated at their 75th anniversary in 2017. After the war, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia Wesleyan and a master's from the University of Richmond. He then joined the faculty of the Medical College of Virginia (later VCU) in the department of Clinical Chemistry, serving as acting head for many years. He was active in charity, including serving on the board of Seton House, and politics, providing assistance to numerous local progressive candidates over several decades. His quiet character was partly the result of decades-long hearing problems, and friends good-naturedly claimed he turned off his hearing aids during political discussions. He was known for his progressive views and tolerant nature, and especially for his sense of duty to family and country. He raised four contentious sons with his late wife, Alice Clarke Lynch; and is survived by them, Charles Patrick, Michael Clarke, Van Linden and Berkley Allen; as well as grandsons, Joshua Woods, Rozman Goldberg Lynch, Milo Goldberg Lynch; and granddaughter, Amy-mei Miyama Lynch; and daughters-in-law, Sandra Goldberg and Kozue Miyama. Robert was very active in promoting science education and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Science Museum of Virginia (www.smv.org) or the American Chemical Society (www.acs.org).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …