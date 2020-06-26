LYNN, Elizabeth "Libbie" "Gaga" Bankhead Davies, 99, a resident of Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Henrico, died June 24, 2020. She was raised in Manassas, the daughter of Hawes T. and Mamie Davies. She graduated from Osbourn High School and attended Madison College (JMU). While working for the Draft Board, she married Charles Craig Lynn Jr. March 25, 1941. She was the only remaining member of The Gay Nineties Sextet, performing shows in Virginia and Washington D.C. for social, civic and fraternal groups. During WWII, she sang for Army Hospitals, USO and service clubs from Ft. Belvoir to Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Craig Lynn Jr.; and son, Charles Craig Lynn III. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Lynn Hanbury (Charles); grandchildren, Veisa Staton (Cliff), Brenton Lynn (Tonia), Brandon Lynn, Michael Hanbury and Zachary Hanbury; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Acca Shrine Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions