LYONS, ETHEL "LIZ"

LYONS, Ethel Elizabeth "Liz," 95, of North Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Liz never met a stranger, and anyone who met her loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Lyons Jr.; and a son, William K. Lyons. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Lyons; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to At Home Hospice for all their loving care. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 6, at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
