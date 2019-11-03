LYONS, Glenwood Howard, 87, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Glen was born in Roanoke, Va., on October 22, 1922, to William Henley Lyons and Cammie Ruth Beard Lyons, who predeceased him. Glen married Joyce Anne Onifer on September 11, 1954. In addition to Joyce Lyons, Glen is also survived by son, William Timothy Lyons and his wife, Christy Qualls Lyons; grandchildren, Casey Leigh Lyons Davies (Brad) and Corey Austin Lyons (Casey). Glen is also survived by his sister, Francis Ann Lyons Wells. Glen graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1955 and then served in the Infantry Signal Control of the U.S. Army. Glen Lyons' marketing career spanned more than 36 years, serving clients from Lynchburg, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and finally Richmond, retiring as a Mid-Atlantic District Sales Manager in 1991. Since his retirement, Glen volunteered and served on many executive boards at Millwood School and he was very involved with his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A private inurnment service will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Memorial donations honoring Glen Lyons may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
