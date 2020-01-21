LYONS, Joyce Ann Onifer, 86, passed away on January 15, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Joyce was born on April 20, 1933, in Ashland, West Virginia, to the late John Onifer and Annie Onifer Sisk. In addition to her parents; Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Glenwood H. Lyons; and by her brother, John Onifer Jr. Joyce married Glen H. Lyons in 1954 after graduating from Radford College (a Division of VPI). Joyce Lyons loved her career as an elementary school teacher for many years and continued nurturing young people during her entire life. She was an active volunteer and served on many boards/committees at Millwood School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed greatly. Joyce is survived by son, William Timothy Lyons (Christy Qualls); grandchildren, Casey Leigh Lyons Davies (Brad) and Corey Austin Lyons (Casey); sister-in-law, Frances Anne Lyons Wells; a nephew, Mike Onifer; and niece, Pam Onifer Beaman. A memorial visitation remembering Joyce Lyons will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bliley's, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations honoring Joyce Lyons may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
