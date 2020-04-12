LYONS, Patricia Howland, affectionately known as "Patty" or "Trish," depending on to whom you are speaking, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was 64 years old. Patty was born August 14, 1955, in the U.S. Military hospital in Osaka, Japan. She was the daughter of the late Col. Frederick Paul "Fred" and Virginia Martha (Herndon) Howland "Ginny." Being an army brat, she lived in many locations in her youth, including Alexandria, Va., three times, Stuttgart and Ludwigsburg, Germany, Montgomery, Ala., Kaiserslautern and Oberursel, Germany and Newport News, Va., where she graduated from Ferguson H.S. in 1973. She graduated from Longwood College in 1977, a drama major, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 with a Master of Science degree. Trish moved to Kilmarnock, Va., where she began her teaching career at Lancaster H.S. She later moved to Mechanicsville, Va., where she taught at Tucker H.S. and Deep Run H.S. in the Henrico County Public School system. Between the two schools in Henrico County, she spent almost 21 years teaching youth, and especially notable as the Faculty Advisor for the award-winning yearbooks and newspapers. In between and around her two stints as a high school teacher, she had three other significant jobs. She worked as a Nighttime Assistant Editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and owned her own companies "Designs by Trish" and the "Richmond, Va. Restaurant Guide." She is survived by sister, Judy E. Howland of Mechanicsville, Va.; and brothers, Lt. Col Frederick P. Howland Jr. (Ret.) (Nancy) of Chesterfield, Va. and Phillip F. Howland (Jeanie) of Durham, N.C.; nieces, Deborah Su'a (Malo) of West Jordan, Utah and Elizabeth Hale (Eric) of Durham, N.C.; nephews, Fred Howland III (Tres) (Deborah) of Austin, Texas, Tim Howland (Anne) of Blacksburg, Va., Adam Howland (Mary) of Fountain, Colo., Benjamin Howland of Baton Rouge, La. and Caleb Howland (Patty Sue Troy) of Woodbury, Minn.; grandnieces, Julia Howland, Faith Howland, Hadley Howland, Lillianna Howland, Malia Rose Howland, Cora Howland, Malia Jean Su'a, Virginia Su'a, Charlotte Su'a, Gwen Hale, Emily Hale and Brightly Howland; and grandnephews, Jackson Howland, Logan Howland, Jeremiah Howland, Donald Howland, Sterling Howland and Tinei Su'a. Then there was Trish's extensive posse. She loved us all, young and old. Patty's desire was to be cremated. We will abide. There will be no public social gathering at this time because of the influence of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. However, her family and friends are intending to hold a Celebration of Life for her later this year on her 65th birthday, August 14, 2020. Family and friends and close others will be notified when the location and other particulars are set.View online memorial
