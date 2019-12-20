LYONS, ROOSEVELT

LYONS, Roosevelt N., of Richmond, departed this life December 14, 2019. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Dale Memorial Park.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.