LYONS, Roosevelt N., of Richmond, departed this life December 14, 2019. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
