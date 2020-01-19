LYTHGOE, Carolyn Oliver, 89, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. She is survived by her son, Keith Lythgoe; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years, James N. Lythgoe Jr.; second husband, Gilbert "Buddy" Rolston; and parents, Annie and Immanuel Oliver. Carolyn loved spending time cultivating her garden, going to yard sales and collecting the treasures she found. She loved being a mother, cooking meals and baking for her family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Carolyn-lythgoe.View online memorial
LYTHGOE, CAROLYN
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN LYTHGOE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.