LYTJEN, Dan, 67, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rachel K. and John Lytjen. He is survived by his loving partner, Mary Minor; his sister, Lokey Lytjen-Collins of Jackson, Wyo.; brother, Jack Lytjen of Savannah, Ga.; nieces, Ashley Timms and Kelly Lytjen, both of Savannah, Ga. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock.

