LYTTON, Carol Anne Leonard, 66, passed away at her home in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, following a brief illness. Mrs. Lytton was born on June 22, 1953, in Statesville, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Z. Taylor Leonard Jr. and Shirley Parks Leonard. She was a 1971 graduate of Statesville High School and received her bachelor's degree in 1975 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On April 28, 1979, Carol married Charles A. Lytton of Newport News, Virginia. Together they worked in property management as owners of Woolfolk Properties in Richmond and made their home in Midlothian, Va., until Charles' death in 2010. An adventurous young lady, Carol took flying lessons while in high school and made her solo flight in 1970. She later took to the sea and was a small but mighty sailor and loved being on the water as Charles' first mate. She and Charles not only sailed in the Chesapeake Bay, but competed in the Newport to Bermuda Ocean Race on their yacht "Song of Joy." Carol was an active participant in Yankee Point and Fishing Bay Yacht Clubs and was a supporter of the Leukemia Foundation of Richmond, Virginia. In 2012, Carol moved to North Myrtle Beach, where she lived on the intercoastal waterway. Though no longer a yachtswoman, she continued to watch the ships go by with her fiance, Jack Sinsimer. Together they support animal rescue and actively support Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach. The name "Carol" means "Song of Joy" which is the perfect description of her delightful spirit. Carol never met a stranger and her infectious smile and laughter brought joy to all who knew and loved her and will forever remain a beacon in their lives. Carol is survived by her fiance, John (Jack) Sinsimer of North Myrtle Beach; her sister, Leslie (Dwight) Leonard Keller of Statesville; her brothers-in-law, Danny (Linda) Lytton of Smithfield, Va., Steve (Desiree) Lytton of Mechanicsville, Va. and Dave Alexander of Little River, S.C.; her nephews, Josh Hallman and Jonathan Hallman of High Point, N.C., Seth (Ashley) Lytton of Apex, N.C., Haile (Stephanie) Lytton of Richmond, Va.; and her furry friends, Pepper and Candy. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to her lifelong friend, Nancy Holton Hayes, who has been by her side throughout her illness. In addition to her parents and husband; she was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Dixie Alexander; and her precious poodles, Oscar, Jacques and Jean. "I find the great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving. To reach the port of heaven, we must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it- but we must sail, and not drift, nor be at anchor."- Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Dr., North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at Hardwick Funeral Home, Inc. at www.hardwickfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious