MABE, Thomas "Tommy," 76, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was best known in the community as the business owner of Honeybear Truck Covers. A graduate of Manchester High School, he still enjoyed getting together with his reunion group monthly for lunch. Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Beth Steinruck (Scott), Kim Jett (Chris) and April Collie; seven grandchildren, Alex, Stephanie, Tyler and Ryan Steinruck, Matthew and Hannah Jett and Brittany Wade; sister, Mildred Kelly; brother, Woodrow Mabe Jr.; sister, Charlotte Lanier; and brother, Julian "Jay" Mabe; along with many special nieces, nephews and close friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at Webber Memorial Baptist Church, 7800 Salem Church Rd., North Chesterfield, on January 4, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Visitation with the family will be from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.View online memorial
