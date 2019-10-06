MABEY, Martha Hamilton, writer, educator and art dealer, died October 1, 2019, at her home in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her much-loved daughter, Jessica Hamilton Campbell of Richmond; her sister, Sarah Hewes of Gulfport, Miss.; five stepdaughters, Megan Douglas (George), Susan Everhart (Buddy), Ann Welton (Michael), Jennifer Carlson and Judith Almond (Harry); along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece and nephews, Jennifer Collier, Billy Hewes, Charles Hewes, Michael Hewes and Michael Ricker and their families. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved son, Lars Hamilton; her husband, F. Gordon Mabey; and her parents, Clarence Smith and Lynnie Smith Gowan. Martha was born on Valentine's Day, 1937, in Jamestown, Tenn., and grew up in Jackson, Miss. She received her BA from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, where she studied innovative British infant schools in Bristol, England. Her commitment to the education of young children was evident throughout her life - she was the head of the Montessori School of Champaign, Illinois, and three times served as head of the Richmond Montessori School, where she helped transform a small pre-school into one of the most successful Montessori schools in the country. A lifelong patron of the arts, she was also the co-owner of the Mabey Art Gallery in Richmond and owner of the Mabey Gallery in Biloxi, Miss. Martha served as Managing Director for the Dusti Bonge' Art Foundation, a theater writer for the Gulf Coast Sun Herald and an arts writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Martha also lived in Mexico, where she wrote about art for several publications, and published a biography of Rodolfo Morales, one of Mexico's most important painters. She is the author of two novels, The Anointing and Artists Die Best in Black, which was made into a movie, and she has written several other non-fiction books. A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va., on November 23, at 2 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Martha's name to the Richmond Montessori School, Martha Mabey Scholarship Fund, 499 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial