MABRY, Parthenia Harrell, of Richmond, departed this life January 31, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Donnell Harrell and Jabar Mabry; her mother, Mildred Harrell; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street. No viewing. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 16, at 4:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 5720 Swanson Road. Professional services entrusted to the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home.

