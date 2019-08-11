MACFARLANE, Charles Evans II. In loving memory of Charles Evans Macfarlane II. "Chuck," passed away on June 15, 2019, in Miami after a brave, year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Richmond on May 25, 1944, Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Gaynelle Bass and Charles Evans Macfarlane. Chuck graduated from George Wythe High School, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper and as a Youth Page Editor for the Richmond News Leader. He was also a member of Quill and Scroll, Hi-Y and the track and football teams. After receiving a B.A. degree from the University of Richmond in three years and earning a master's degree in journalism and communications from the University of Florida one year later, he joined the Procter and Gamble Company, where he spent his entire professional career. Chuck remains the longest-running executive in P&G history. After working in Rome, Chuck enjoyed international positions in Brussels, Toronto, Paris and London. He was P&G's global director for health care and pharmaceuticals, and served on the boards of directors for British American Business Inc. and Pharma Ventures, assisting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Chuck and his wife, Jean Updegraff Macfarlane, moved to Miami last June after living many years between London and Paris. Sailing, snow skiing, golfing, traveling and playing bridge were their passions. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughters, Katherine, Stefania Mack (Jeff); and grandson, Templar Mack. Also surviving are two sisters, Beverley Dew and Deborah Zink (Bryan); and two brothers, James Macfarlane (Rosemary) and Hunter Macfarlane (Nancy).View online memorial