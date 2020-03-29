MacGILLIVRAY, Kenneth Douglas, 88, of Richmond, Va., beloved husband and father, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Ken was born on August 19, 1931 in Ontario, Canada, to the late Peggy and Douglas MacGillivray. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sandra (MacGregor) MacGillivray; three children, Nancy Dickens (Richard), Robert MacGillivray and Donald MacGillivray; two sisters, Betty Kyle (Bob) and Marilyn MacGillivray; his brother, Bob MacGillivray (Liz); and two grandsons, Eric and Kenneth Dickens. Ken was an engineer for Reynolds Metals for over 35 years. He travelled extensively during that time, spending time in India, Germany and South America and often entertained his family with stories from those adventures. He was an accomplished woodworker, building many beautiful pieces of furniture and assisting with the woodwork on a Chesapeake Bay buy-boat. He loved to garden and enjoyed many late afternoons and evenings on his back patio surrounded by the lovely flowers he tended. He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water with friends and family. Due to current circumstances, a memorial will be planned at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KENNETH MacGILLIVRAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.