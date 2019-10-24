MACK, SOPHIA

MACK, Sophia Ann, 76, of Richmond, departed this life on October 22, 2019, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish memories. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

