MacMILLAN, Betty Louise Goldstein, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on November 15, 2019, after a truly remarkable life. Betty was a self-made woman who took on any challenge that confronted her. Born on December 22, 1955, she was adopted and raised in her beloved city of Chicago by her parents, Erwin and Charlotte Krumrey. Her brother Arthur, also adopted, married to Cinda, shared her childhood memories and was able to travel here to spend time with Betty prior to her passing. Betty attended Illinois University, where she earned her degree in physical therapy. After practicing for a few years, she decided to pursue a career in business. While attending graduate school at Loyola University, where she earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, she met her lifelong friend, Eva Losacco. Betty later obtained her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certificates. Eva encouraged Betty throughout her life to accomplish things that might have seemed out of reach. She used her impressive work ethic and credentials to excel in a career at Markel Corporation. While Betty had not been actively working, she had been part of the Markel family for more than 30 years. She joined Markel in the Chicago office in 1985, and she relocated to Richmond, Va., in 1993 when she was promoted to Treasurer for Markel Corporation. She held a variety of management roles within the investments team and she was promoted to Chief Fixed Income Officer in 2016. Betty was an integral partner in building the foundation and success of Markel's fixed income team. Betty fought her health challenges valiantly and amazingly, with good humor and a great amount of hope. While succeeding professionally, she also raised two beautiful daughters with her previous husband, Paul Goldstein. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Sarah Taylor (Chad) and their children, Easton and Tegan; as well as her youngest daughter, Allison Goldstein, her partner, Tim and their children, Izaiah, Liam and Isabelle. She also took pride in giving her time and monetary donations to various organizations she felt strongly about. Some of her favorites were The VMFA, Trinity Episcopal School, Sweet Briar College and serving a term on the Board of Directors for one of her most treasured organizations, the Richmond Ballet. In 2007, she met and then married her loving husband, Kevin MacMillan. As best friends, they were able to travel extensively together. Kevin lovingly retired to care for Betty. They explored many U.S. destinations, but her favorite was their beloved second home in Naples, Florida. They were blessed to share many adventures while exploring over 23 countries in the last 13 years. Betty was always talking about all the laughs, joys and fond memories they shared while traveling the world together. Family was important to Betty. She welcomed Kevin's sons, wives and grandchildren, Mark (Kristen) and their daughter, Charlotte MacMillan; Ben (Erin) MacMillan; Andrew (Karli) and their children, Heath and Palmer MacMillan, into her life with love and affection. Betty was loved deeply as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, an incredible businesswoman and a cancer warrior. She will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor our beloved Betty on Saturday, November 23, at Brandermill Country Club from 2 to 5 p.m. in an open-house style. Please join us to enjoy some time with Betty's friends and family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Betty's favorite charity, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.View online memorial
