MADDEN, Arlene Teresa Kneidinger (Arlene), of Richmond, Virginia, died on May 19, 2020. Arlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Eugene George Madden "Gene"; her beloved daughter, Gail Madden Shedlick (Ed); her parents, Louis J. and Anna Miller Kneidinger; her brother, Louis C. Kneidinger; and sister, Mary Ann Kettrick; and many aunts, uncles and friends. She is survived by two children, Brian (Cathy) of Virginia Beach and Mark of Arlington; son-in-law, Edward Shedlick of Centreville; and sister-in-law, Jane Kneidinger of Wilkes-Barre. Arlene was a devoted grandmother to her five grandsons, Kevin Shedlick and Christopher, Austin, Drew and Brett Madden. Survivors also include numerous nephews, nieces and her many friends. Arlene was born to a German family in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, where she was an assistant editor to the yearbook before attending business college. Prior to making Richmond her home of 54 years, and Virginia Beach for the past three years, Arlene and her family lived in Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Va. In 1989, Arlene retired from the U.S. Department of Labor with more than 20 years of federal government service. Her dedicated work ethic and wit kept her dynamic office environment running smoothly, while also effortlessly managing her family and pursuing outside passions. Following retirement Arlene loved visiting her grandsons and traveled extensively with her husband Gene throughout Europe and to beach vacations. She was also a member of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 1727. An avid gardener with passion for flowers and the color pink, Arlene was a dedicated member of the Thomas Jefferson Garden Club and the Richmond Horticultural Association. For many years Arlene was a volunteer at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, where she enjoyed working in the gift shop and interacting with the garden's many visitors. Arlene was a faithful and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her spiritual garden was continuously cultivated during her lifetime and she never failed to admire its many blossoms. Arlene's private devotion was to St. Therese the Little Flower. Arlene's enduring love was her family, and her beauty, quiet lifelong grace, elegant fortitude and loving heart and presence remains within each of us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, on May 27, 2020. Masks are required. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass at St. Mary's from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society or the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …