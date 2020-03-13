MADISON, Leon, 81, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Madison; sons, Brian and Robert Madison; daughter, Kristin Madison Rapan; grandchildren, Brandon K. Madison and Lindsay B. Madison, Megan and Michael. Leon was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Richard Madison; mother, Sarah Elizabeth Madison; and son, Michael Shane Madison. The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Good News Freewill Baptist Church, 5200 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va.View online memorial
