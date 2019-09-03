MADISON, Mark Wilton, 47, of Varina, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with COPD. Mark was a member of New Life Baptist Church and graduated from Varina High School. Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Neva Kirby Morris and John Haley Morris; and paternal grandparents, Anna Aloi Madison and William Lacy Madison. He is survived by his sons, Mark Logan Madison and Landon Wade Madison; stepdaughter, Kassidy Rae Miller; parents, Brenda Morris Madison and John Wilton Madison; brother, John Bradley "Brad" Madison; caregiver and best friend, Christy Rabon Miller (Jimmy); and fur babies, Babygirl and Rascal. Mark was a meticulous bricklayer and considered by his family to be the best in the trade. He enjoyed fresh water and saltwater fishing and spending time at the family river cottage in Matthews, Va. If you fished with Captain Mark, you were always assured of having fish for dinner. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, at 12 p.m. at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, where the family will receive friends an hour before the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be private. Our family extends a special thank you to our friends and family who have supported us during our time of grief, prepared dinners, visited Mark and called regularly to check on him. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial