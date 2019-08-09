MAHANES, Robert Condred Sr., 78, of Henrico County, Va., passed away on July 31, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born June 16, 1941, in Louisville, Ky. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Mahanes. He is survived by his wife, Marche "Susie" Mahanes; son, Robert C. Mahanes Jr. (Alyssa); daughter, Jennifer Mahanes Fuerte (Jeffery); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers, James G. Mahanes and Donald L. Mahanes; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226, at 3 p.m.View online memorial