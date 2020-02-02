MAHER, Robert and Betty, Robert (76) and Betty (77) Maher departed this world as they had spent it for the last 55 years, together. Robert, also known as Rob, Bob, Robbie, Dad, Daddy and Paw Paw, left us on January 25, 2020. He was surrounded with love and joy in his home by his wife, Betty, who was also known as Mom or Maw Maw; his children, Robin and Matt; his children-in-law, Chris and Suzanne; and by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Natalie. His oldest grandchild Ben was with him in thought from California. Betty joined Bob just two days later, surrounded by those same people as Bob waited, a bit impatiently we expect, for Betty to join him. It's safe to say that Bob was chatting up and befriending those who were also waiting as he made sure Betty had a peaceful sendoff before being reunited again. Never far apart for very long, we know they were happy to be back together to talk about the wonderful lives they lived. Looking down on all of the people they touched so deeply with their kindness, sense of humor, love and loyalty. Betty and Bob lived life the right way. They loved and supported their family with great pride and passion. They had close lifelong friends who also became their family. They lived life to the fullest enjoying each day together. Betty and Bob's life's will be celebrated on February 15, at the Harvest Glen Clubhouse (300 Pumpkin Place) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Betty and Bob requested donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Bon Secours Hospice.View online memorial
